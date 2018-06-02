Niagara Comic Con

;
Superheroes, comic book characters and pro-wrestlers are taking over Niagara Falls this weekend.

That’s because the annual Comic Con festival is back with some of its biggest stars yet.

Niagara Falls Comic Con, where geeking out isn’t only expected, its encouraged.

Thirty thousand people are expected to walk through the convention centre doors this weekend, many of them excited to meet Michael Rooker.

Rooker plays fan favourite ‘Yondu’ in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Also making an appearence, Commander William T.Riker of the Star Trek universe.

Played by actor Jonathan Frakes.

There’s also some famous vehicles on hand, including the Batmobile, Scooby-doo’s Mystery Machine and Mad Max’s interceptor.

For gamers, there’s also an ’80s retro arcade zone, including games like Robocop, Donkey Kong, and even Miss Pac-Man, and at 25 cents a game, it won’t break the bank.

The festival started off as a one day show and has turned into a 3-day-long event. Its founder crediting its diverse fan base for the success.

Ultimately a chance to unleash your inner geek.



