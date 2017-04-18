Niagara College to close Niagara Falls campus

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Niagara College announced Tuesday it will soon list its Dunn Street property in Niagara Falls for sale.

“We feel the timing is right for this move,” said Niagara College president Dan Patterson in a press release. “We are making significant investments at the Welland and Niagara-on-the-Lake campuses that are modernizing our learning environments, improving our facilities and enhancing the experience that we offer students. This creates an opportunity to move the programs that operated in Niagara Falls to the Welland and Niagara-on-the-Lake campuses, while providing the best possible facilities for teaching and learning.”

The college is investing $65 million in campus redevelopment projects in Welland and Niagara-on-the-Lake including enhanced student services, student commons and learning commons projects at both campuses, enhanced classroom and lab spaces, a new cafeteria at Welland and a new fitness centre and gymnasium at Niagara-on-the-Lake.

The college says revenue generated by the sale of its Niagara Falls campus will be reinvested in learning resources and services that will benefit all Niagara College students.

“While this decision is driven primarily by our commitment to our students, it also makes financial sense at a time when sound fiscal management is more important than ever,” said Patterson, “especially as new and improved spaces become available at our full-service Welland and Niagara-on-the-Lake campuses.”

Niagara College offers more than 100 diploma, bachelor degree and advanced level programs.


