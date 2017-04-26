Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Niagara College celebrates 50 years

Posted:
Category: Out and About
Tags: beer, brewery, Canadian Food & Wine Institute, chef, Craig Youdale, culinary, education, food, niagara college, niagara on the lake, tim bolen, wine

It’s a special year at Niagara College, as they are celebrating their 50th anniversary of teaching and educating students in the region. Niagara College started at the Welland campus in 1967, and then eventually opened a second campus in Niagara -on-the-Lake, which recently expanded.

Tim Bolen was invited to explore Niagara College‘s renowned Canadian Food & Wine Institute program, as they got ready for the anniversary gala next month.

