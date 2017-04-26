Niagara College celebrates 50 years

It’s a special year at Niagara College, as they are celebrating their 50th anniversary of teaching and educating students in the region. Niagara College started at the Welland campus in 1967, and then eventually opened a second campus in Niagara -on-the-Lake, which recently expanded.

Tim Bolen was invited to explore Niagara College‘s renowned Canadian Food & Wine Institute program, as they got ready for the anniversary gala next month.

