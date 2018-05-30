;
Niagara centre riding

Category: Niagara
Tags: election, liberal, ndp, Niagara Centre, pc


PC leader Doug Ford spent his day in the Niagara centre riding, where he faced more questions about his lack of a fully costed platform.

While in Port Colborne the PC leader was asked when he would lay out his proposal to fund the billions in promises he’s made during the campaign. “But by the end of this campaign, we will have a fully costed platform.”

Ford’s visit to the Niagara centre riding seen as a push to gain what has been since 1975, NDP territory. NDP candidate Jeff Burch says he’s confident that’s not going to change.

“When you’re in a strong NDP riding in an election where an NDP government is a possibility, it’s a really good feeling, a lot of excitement.” Jeff Burch.

This is Burch’s first year running for Niagara Centre, third-time Liberal candidate Benoit Mercier says he’s up for the task.

“I was unsuccessful in 2011 and 2013, but I wanted to do this again because Niagara Centre needs a strong voice at Queen’s Park.”

We were unable to reach PC candidate April Jeffs for an interview today.

With an ageing population in the area, both the Liberal and NDP candidates say if elected, their main focus would be healthcare.



