Niagara Catholic District School Board reaches tentative deal with Teachers’ Unit

Teachers and students of the Niagara Catholic District School Board will return to classes Monday morning.

After extensive bargaining, representatives from the school board and the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) Niagara Elementary Unit reached a tentative agreement.

Niagara Elementary Unit president Marie Balanowski said in an email, both sides were in discussions until about 3:00 a.m., Sunday.

According to a statement on the board’s website, the terms of the tentative local collective agreement will remain confidential until both parties hold a ratification vote.

The union represents 800 of its teachers who have been locked out of their classrooms since March 20.  The lockout impacting nearly 15,000 Catholic Elementary Students.

“We look forward to having elementary teachers and all students return to classes Monday, March 27,” said a statement on the school board website. “The Board extends appreciation to the members of both negotiating teams for their efforts throughout the extensive and challenging negotiation process.”


