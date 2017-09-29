Next steps for Glen Abbey

It took meeting on back to back nights for Oakville town council to listen to residents concerns about the potential development of Glen Abbey golf course and make a decision.

31 public delegates pleaded their case to council and it was clear they don’t want Glen Abbey golf course developed into 3000 homes, stores and offices.

Oakville town council didn’t make any decisions about Clublink’s application for demolition but they did unanimously vote against the application for rezoning.

“What council did was refuse the official plan amendment, and the zoning bylaw amendment. The subdivision plan needs to go back to council.” Jane Clohecy, town of Oakville.

Glen Abbey generates just under $72 000 in property taxes each year. If a hotel were to built on the land for example, that number would jump to an estimated $300,000 but town staff are still opposed to developing the golf course. Residents who formed the Save Glen Abbey Group agree with council’s decision.

“I’m very relieved, I’m very happy, I think it’s a great step in the right direction, I don’t think the battle is over, but we’re moving forward.”

The battle is far from over, Clublink has 20 days to appeal to the Ontario municipal board, which could decide in favour of the development.

No date has been set for council to deal with the application for demolition but it will likely be within three months.