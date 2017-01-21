NewLeaf cancels flights

Another frustrating disappointment for travellers who booked with NewLeaf. Over 1300 people are now scrambling to sort out their travel plans after the discount airline cancelled four flights. This news come less than a month after the company cancelled flights from Hamilton to Florida as well as Alberta routes to Arizona.

The latest cancellations include Sunday flights between Hamilton and Halifax and some Sunday routes between Abbotsford, Edmonton and Kelowna but, unlike the axed Florida flights, NewLeaf says these cancellations will only last 6-8 weeks.

NewLeaf has given passengers three options, they can rebook their flight, take a full refund, or get double what they paid for the ticket in credit.

Flights booked through NewLeaf are operated by Flair airlines, earlier in the day a NewLeaf spokes person said that the flights were cancelled because the planes were needed elsewhere and that the cancellations have nothing to do with ticket sales. Flair airlines said they would not comment on the cancellations today.