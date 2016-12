You have just over 24 hours left to find the perfect beverage to ring in the New Year – responsibly – and Sylvia Giardino joined us with fascinating suggestions.

Trius Brut

Villa Sandi Prosecco Il Fresco

Pierre Sparr Cremanct d’Alsace Brut Reserve

Giro Ribot Cava

Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Champagne