A new year calls for a new career

The new year is a time of new beginnings, a time for a change, and a time for setting goals. While many focus on their health, others use it as a time to reassess your career.

Changing career’s has become somewhat of an expected norm in today’s society, making that switch can be daunting for some.

Former MPP Marie Bountrogianni has changed careers several times. The current dean of Ryerson’s School of Continuing Education says the holidays are a good time to ask yourself meaningful questions.

“Where do you want to be in five years? Are you happy where you are now? If you are, wonderful. If you want to change either within your organization or in a completely new profession what do you need to do to get to that five year goal?”

Go back to school, volunteer and intern. These are all valuable ways to gain experience and network in your desired industry.

It may seem like a drastic move but with some planning, guidance and a lot of hard work changing careers is very possible no matter where you are in life.

So, if you’re not happy where you are, use the new year to get where you want to be.


