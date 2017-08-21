New wing at Joseph Brant Hospital unveils Monday

It’s moving day at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington.

Staff are moving about 150 patients today to the new Michael Lee Chin Tower that will be officially open for business tomorrow.

The seven story building will feature an expanded intensive care unit, an updated laboratory as well as nine new operating rooms. The new wing will double the size of the hospital by over 800,000 square feet.

The new tower has been built with the goal to reduce wait times and enhance patient care.

The new spaces have been designed to encourage faster healing and reduce the length of time patients are in hospital.

In total, the project cost is about $350 million.