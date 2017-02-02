New proposed transit line connects waterfront to Hamilton International Airport

The province is moving forward with planning for a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line that would connect the Hamilton waterfront to Hamilton International Airport.

Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca joined Mayor Fred Eisenberger outside of Hamilton Go Centre to make the announcement shortly after 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The 16 km BRT line replaces the proposed 2 km Light Rail Transit (LRT) spur line. Del Duca says the decision was based on feedback from the public and providing “as much transit to a broader area” is priority.

The line would also connect to Hamilton Street Railway (HSR), the future LRT line, GO Transit buses, and the Hamilton Go Centre and West Harbour Go Stations.

Del Duca says connections to Mohawk College, St. Joseph’s Healthcare and the West Harbour area will also be explored during the planning process.

“We have to make sure we keep looking to the future,” said Del Duca. “We need to find a way in this region…to build and plan for the future at the same time.”

In May 2015, Premier Kathleen Wynne announced the province would provide up to $1 billion for a new LRT line in the city, with completion expected by 2024.

Today, Del Duca could not confirm how much the proposed BRT line would cost, but said part of the funding would likely come from the $1 billion commitment.

In a statement, Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger said he could not be more pleased about the announcement. “Hamilton’s $1-billion LRT project is quite simply the single largest economic stimulus our community has ever experienced. It will mean good local jobs and new transit access for students, seniors and families across the city.”