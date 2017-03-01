New Trailer // War Machine

No, it’s not a stand alone film for Don Cheadle’s armoured Avenger. War Machine is a new Netflix original film from The Rover director David Michôd. It is inspired by the book “The Operators: The Wild & Terrifying Inside Story of America’s War in Afghanistan” by the late journalist Michael Hastings and stars Brad Pitt, Emory Cohen, Topher Grace, Anthony Michael Hall, Will Poulter, Lakeith Stanfield, Meg Tilly, Tilda Swinton, and Sir Ben Kingsley.

An absurdist war story for our times, writer-director David Michôd recreates a U.S. General’s roller-coaster rise and fall as part reality, part savage parody – raising the specter of just where the line between them lies today. His is an exploration of a born leader’s ultra-confident march right into the dark heart of folly. At the story’s core is Brad Pitt’s sly take on a successful, charismatic four-star general who leapt in like a rock star to command NATO forces in Afghanistan, only to be taken down by a journalist’s no-holds-barred exposé.

War Machine will have its debut on Netflix on May 26.