New Trailer // Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

After getting a short teaser trailer in November, the first full trailer for Luc Besson’s sci-fi epic Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets has debuted today. The new preview fleshes out the film’s story, which is based on a French comic series about two intergalactic agents getting up to no good across the universe.

In the 28th century, Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are a team of special operatives charged with maintaining order throughout the human territories. Under assignment from the Minister of Defense, the two embark on a mission to the astonishing city of Alpha—an ever-expanding metropolis where species from all over the universe have converged over centuries to share knowledge, intelligence and cultures with each other. There is a mystery at the center of Alpha, a dark force which threatens the peaceful existence of the City of a Thousand Planets, and Valerian and Laureline must race to identify the marauding menace and safeguard not just Alpha, but the future of the universe.

Besson’s last film Lucy was a box office hit, earning $463M worldwide. With a whole catalogue of Valerian stories to pull from, a decent box office run for this film could kick off a whole Valerian franchise down the road.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets opens in theatres on July 21.