New traffic lights on Sherman Access cause commuter confusion

A temporary traffic signal installed on the west leg of Hamilton’s Sherman Access has drivers seeing red.

The lights were set up to allow a single lane of traffic to pass up and down the escarpment after the access was reduced to one lane for repairs.

According to the city, the lights are supposed to be downbound between 6:50 a.m. and 9:10 a.m. during the week and upbound between 3:50 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. But drivers heading down the access during the morning commute this week, were left confused when they approach a red light signal.

Sharon Roszel has lived on the Hamilton Mountain for most of her life and uses the access daily. She says she saw a number of drivers disregarding the light. “The traffic was going straight through the red light. I had stopped but other traffic had not stopped,” she said. ““It’s very confusing. It’s not clear at all.”

CHCH News reached out to the City of Hamilton on Wednesday and were told crews would be heading out to investigate the problem.

“Our traffic crews did find an issue with the way the lights are functioning last night (for the one-way traffic) and are mobilizing to head over there to fix it now,” said city spokesperson Jasmine Graham in an email Thursday morning. The city hopes to have the issues resolved before the evening commute Thursday.

Until the lights are fixed and more signage is in place, Roszel says she feels nervous about using the access at all.

“That access is so narrow. If there was an accident there would only be one way to go.”