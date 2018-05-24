New test results show not all sunscreens are created equally

Consumers Report released a new study this month revealing which sunscreen brands actually protect our skin as well as advertised.The results are shocking on which ones don’t pass the test.

“Most people say 15 to 20 SPF, most dermatologists would suggest something between SPF 45 and 60.” Dr. Channy Muhn, dermatologist.

Even if you’re wearing the right SPF, according to Consumer Report’s latest study, 24 out of 73 types of sunscreens tested at less than half of their labeled SPF.

One of the worst performing sun screens was arguably one of the most popular. Coppertone SPF 30 sport spray was ranked in the bottom five out of all the other sprays in terms of protection against those harmful UV rays.

The top performing cream sunscreen was also one of the most expensive. La Roche-Posay ranges anywhere between $24- $40.

As people spend more time out in the sun, it’s important to reapply. In terms of dosage, Consumer Reports suggests using an entire shot glass full of sun screen for the best protection.

Consumer’s report also found that none of the mineral or natural sun screens tested well in terms of proper protection and suggest people gear their shopping towards chemically based sun screens.