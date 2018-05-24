;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

New test results show not all sunscreens are created equally

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: burnt, consumers, summer, Sun protection, sunscreen


Consumers Report released a new study this month revealing which sunscreen brands actually protect our skin as well as advertised.The results are shocking on which ones don’t pass the test.

“Most people say 15 to 20 SPF, most dermatologists would suggest something between SPF 45 and 60.” Dr. Channy Muhn, dermatologist.

Even if you’re wearing the right SPF, according to Consumer Report’s latest study, 24 out of 73 types of sunscreens tested at less than half of their labeled SPF.

One of the worst performing sun screens was arguably one of the most popular. Coppertone SPF 30 sport spray was ranked in the bottom five out of all the other sprays in terms of protection against those harmful UV rays.

The top performing cream sunscreen was also one of the most expensive. La Roche-Posay ranges anywhere between $24- $40.

As people spend more time out in the sun, it’s important to reapply. In terms of dosage, Consumer Reports suggests using an entire shot glass full of sun screen for the best protection.

Consumer’s report also found that none of the mineral or natural sun screens tested well in terms of proper protection and suggest people gear their shopping towards chemically based sun screens.



LATEST STORIES

3 year old found dead in a car in Burlington

A new exhibit at the Ontario Science Centre

New test results show not all sunscreens are created equally

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php