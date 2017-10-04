Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
New stats show that opioid overdoses are on the rise in Hamilton

According to the city of Hamilton’s website, September was by far the worst month for opioid-related 911 calls with 61, the next closest month was July with 42. But Public Health thinks that the sudden rise in calls may be a good sign. In a statement the city says,

“There are likely many contributing factors to the current increase in paramedic events including that more people are calling 9-1-1 when experiencing symptoms of opioid overdose due to increased awareness of the good Samaritan overdose act.”

That act was passed in May and assures users on parole or probation for crimes not including production and trafficking drugs that they won’t face charges if they phone authorities in case of an overdose.

The city also put out a warning that there are reports of fentanyl laced methamphetamine circulating in the community. It’s just another reminder that street drugs can be cut or mixed with substances such as the deadly drug fentanyl.


