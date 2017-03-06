New on Shudder // March

This month AMC’s Shudder streaming service gets a David Bowie classic and Taika Waititi’s hilarious vampire documentary What We Do in the Shadows. Read on to see what else is hitting the horror network this month.

Prevenge (Dir. Alice Lowe)

Exclusively on SHUDDER from March 24th

Following a successful 2016 festival run and screening at SXSW in March 2017, SHUDDER brings fans the British comedy created by and starring Alice Lowe which echoes the hilarious dark humour of her work with Ben Wheatley on Sightseers.

A murderous baby in utero tells her mother-to-be to kill unwitting victims – or at least that’s the paranoid delusion that Ruth, a single pregnant woman, suffers while painfully aware that pregnancy is indeed a violent business.

Filming while pregnant herself, Lowe is a true triple threat having written, directed and starred in a film that mixes murder and motherhood in an unexpected way.

Now available:

And Soon the Darkness

Two gal pals go on a biking vacation when one suddenly goes missing. In a race against darkness, one girl must find her friend in a remote location – but who can she trust?

Black Death

Death and decay during the Dark Ages send one monk, played by a young Eddie Redmayne, on a harrowing journey to investigate claims of rising dead during the first Plague outbreak in England.

Evil Dead II

Headless and grotesque flesh-possessing spirits return to the cabin to wreak havoc in the campy, eye-popping, shrieking 1987 sequel to EVIL DEAD.

The Man Who Fell to Earth

David Bowie portrays Thomas, a humanoid alien from a dying planet who has crash landed on Earth, in this land-mark 1976 sci-fi drama and cult classic.

What We Do in the Shadows

From the creators of FLIGHT OF CONCHORDS comes the festival hit and hilarious horror-mockumentary that proves that vampires have feelings too.

Der Bunker

A college student seeking solitude finds himself in a bunker-like mansion where he educates an odd-ball young man living in isolation. Blurring the lines between absurd and disturbing, DER BUNKER is an award-winning wild ride.

