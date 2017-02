Dundas doctor facing new sex charges as more victims come forward

Hamilton police say a Dundas doctor accused of sexually assaulting five women is facing several new charges.

Dr. Pierre Picard, 48, was arrested on January 31 and charged with five additional counts of sexual assault.

Police say three more victims came forward and reported being assaulted by Picard between 2015 and 2016.

Picard is now facing a total of 12 sexual assault charges involving eight victims.