New Sergeant at Arms

Posted:
Category: Halton, Hamilton, Toronto
Tags: female, halton, Jackie Gordon, police, queen's park, Sergeant-at-Arms

Hamilton native Jackie Gordon has spent the last 34 years serving and protecting the people of Halton. Now she’s in charge of protecting Queen’s Park as Ontario’s first female Sergeant at Arms. Since Confederation, only men have walked the steps as the Ontario Sergeant at Arms.

Jackie Gordon is a decorated Halton police officer, spending the last 12 years of her career as an inspector, a career she says has made her more then ready to protect the legislature and the people who visit Queen’s Park.

“There’s diplomacy in this job, there’s political equity, theres management of people there’s management of emergencies. There’s lot of skills that I’ve acquired over a 34 year period that have made me prepared.”

What’s she’s not quite prepared for is her ceremonial duties, like carrying the Mace. She says she’s been practising.

The biggest challenge ahead: “To come in a learn the culture. To get to know the people. Learn what’s needed and then we’ll start to make some decisions on what kind of changes that need to be made.”

All with one ultimate goal. “To make sure that democracy is protected in this house.”

And she’ll lead the way when the legislature resumes February 21st.


