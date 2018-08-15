;
New record-setting roller coaster coming to Canada’s Wonderland

The longest, tallest, and fastest dive coaster in the world is now under construction at Canada’s Wonderland.

The Yukon Striker will be a record-setting coaster when it opens for the 2019 season.

The dive coaster drops 90-degrees and includes a 75-metre drop into an underwater tunnel. It will be the first of its kind in Canada.

“When you drop, you’re going from 0 to 130 kilometres an hour, and you’re twisting into surprising inversions all throughout the ride because you don’t see them coming”, said Wonderland spokesperson Grace Peacock.

Vice President of Marketing & Sales at Canada’s Wonderland Dave Phillips says it’s a coaster not for the faint-hearted. “When you can sit for three seconds at a 90 degree drop and plummet 245 feet into an underground tunnel, yeah you want to be a thrill seeker,” said Phillips.

It will be the centerpiece of ‘Frontier Canada’ – the Canadian-themed section in the park. The second new addition for 2019 will be Winterfest. A new winter wonderland that will run during November in 2019.

“There’s going to be massive Christmas trees, we’re going to have ice skating, we’re going to have shows, singing, dancing, holiday food,” said Peacock.

The coaster will be ready for the start of next season in April.



