New polls indicate a tight race between the PCs and NDP in the upcoming election

The Progressive Conservatives and the Liberals have set their sights on the NDP today. A new poll suggests the party has 37% support of decided voters. The PC’s dropped four points to 36% while the Liberals remain 13 points behind at 23%. NDP leader Andrea Horwath is building momentum which means the other leaders are taking aim.

Political analyst Christina Blizzard says the PC’s have been dealing with a number of setbacks of their own like the 407 data breach where a now former candidate is accused of stealing information from 60 000 people to further their campaign. But Blizzard says issues like Tanya Granic Allen’s homophobic remarks to Andrew Lawton’s offensive comments about women and religious views could make it difficult for Doug Ford.

PC’s are calling out Horwath’s party on their list of controversial candidates like Laura Kaminker in Mississauga Centre who has rallied against wearing poppies on Remembrance Day. While Horwath called on Ford to fire Granic Allen and Lawton, she defended her own candidate saying she has a right to free speech.

The new numbers beg the question have the PC’s reached a peak? If we look back to the past provincial election at this time, former PC leader Tim Hudak began to see a decline. That’s when Liberal leader Kathleen Wynne’s numbers started picking up. The poll today suggested that Doug Ford’s decline was largely due to a sliding of support in the 905 region around Toronto, including ,Mississauga, Vaughn and Durham, an area that typically goes blue is starting to favour the NDP.

The poll today suggested that Doug Ford’s decline was largely due to a sliding of support in the 905 region around Toronto including Mississauga, Vaughn and Durham an area that typically goes blue is starting to favour the NDP.