New park designed by kids put up in Burlington

Posted:
Category: Halton, News
Tags: bolus gardens parkette, burlington, kids, park, play


Volunteers across Burlington joined forces to build a brand new playground for local kids.

Over 200 volunteers made up of residents, city workers and local businesses took over the Bolus Gardens Parkette for the project on Sunday.

The colourful playground is inspired by kids’ drawings done back in June and local parents are excited for the kids to have an inspired and accessible place to play.

The park is expected to serve over 1,200 kids and their families when they need a place to play outside.


