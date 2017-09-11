New OSAP making the student life more affordable

One third of full-time post-secondary students are going to school for free this year thanks to the new Ontario Student Assistance Program, OSAP.

The program that offers a combination of grants, loans and other proposed ramifications kicked-off this school year.

Deb Matthews, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development, expects the proposed programs to make life easier and more affordable for students.

Matthews met with students in Ottawa today to discuss the long list of improvements made to OSAP including:

• Free pharmacare to youth under 25, starting January 1, 2018.

• Raising minimum wage so that students can afford the cost of living while in school.

• Repayment assistance so that students don’t have to worry about repaying loans until they make at least $35,000 a year.

• Free online textbooks to cover the burden of expensive textbooks.

“Going to college or university is a wonderful opportunity for young Ontarians. That’s why this government is committed to making it as easy and affordable as we possibly can for students, so that they can pursue their dreams, fulfill their potential and get the skills they’ll need for the jobs of tomorrow,” said Deb Matthews.

For upcoming students, the OSAP application for the 2018-19 season will open on November 8, 2017, earlier than ever before.