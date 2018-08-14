;
New Ontario Cannabis plan

There will be no physical stores open for cannabis sales in Ontario in October.

Instead the province will start selling cannabis online at its Ontario Cannabis Store starting on legalization day, October 17th.

By next April the province hopes to be a wholesaler only and have private, licensed retailers selling Ontario cannabis.

The province will set up strict rules, for example prohibiting the sale of marijuana to anyone under 19 and set hours and staff training.  Cannabis use will not be allowed anywhere except on private property, but not in any motorized vehicle including boats and the maximum amount of recreational marijuana an adult can possess will be 30 grams.

Ontarians will also be allowed to grow up to four plants per household.

 



