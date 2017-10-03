New NDP leader

38-year-old Jagmeet Singh has become the first permanent Federal party leader who isn’t white.

“He just happens to be non white, but I think he represents everybody.”

Sikh community leader Harpreet Gill says Jagmeet Singh has been coming to the annual Sikh parade in Hamilton for years and he’s the one who started Sikh heritage month.

Singh has attracted international attention, from the coverage of his fashion choices in GQ magazine, to the way he handled a heckler during one of his Jagmeet & greets.

City councillor Matthew Green says he joined the Federal NDP because of Singh and helped the campaign from Hamilton.

“I think what we’re going to see for the first time, is someone who will go toe to toe, sock for sock, with Justin Trudeau.”

Singh had been an NDP MPP at Queen’s Park since 2011. He is expected to resign his provincial seat shortly. There will not be a by-election to replace him because the next election is June.