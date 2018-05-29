New four-way stop causing confusion for drivers

New safety measures have been installed at a dangerous intersection in Niagara-on-the-Lake. The four-way stop is meant to protect drivers, but had some motorists stumped at the wheel, scratching their heads, and others ignoring the rules all together.

The intersection at 4 Mile Creek Road and Line 3 Road near Virgil, kept Niagara Police busy all day long.

In the first 5 hours that police were here monitoring the four-way stop, officers counted nearly 40 drivers that rolled through the newly erected stop signs.

With some drivers receiving warnings, and 24 others getting tickets.

Niagara-on-the-Lake city counselor, Paolo Miele says it will take time for locals to get used to the new addition.

“Its brand new, so a lot of locals don’t understand its active yet, so there has been a lot of police presence with a lot of warnings and tickets as well.”

Miele fought to install safety measures at the intersection after over 30 crashes were recorded there over the past 5 years. Although its unclear exactly why the spot is so treacherous.

At the beginning of this month the region approved a four-way stop. However, Miele says it may not be the final solution to this problem.

“I wanted to see a traffic light here, but in terms of getting it done quickly and efficiently this is what we’re doing at the moment.”

While other council members, like Councillor Martin Mazza, believe more signage is needed to warn approaching drivers.

“I think we need better signage on Creek Road in both directions, just the one sign giving advanced warning for a stop sign is not enough.”

The Region says the four-way stop will remain in place while a study is conducted to provide any further recommendations.