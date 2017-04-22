New community food centre on Hamilton mountain

It’s been in the works for two years and after much anticipation, Neighbour to Neighbour Community Food Centre on the mountain opened its doors.

At the heart of the centre is a state of the art community kitchen, but a centre like that is a huge undertaking and it wouldn’t be possible without government and community support.

“City of Hamilton, ArcelorMittal, the Trilium Foundation are just some of them, so we’ve been very very fortunate to receive a lot of support along the way.”

The numbers are staggering. Hamiltonian’s make 20 000 visits to food banks every month but the concept of a community food centre is a new approach to dealing with food and poverty. The Hamilton Community Food Centre is the eighth of its kind in Canada and Neighbour to Neighbour is set to expand its services.

“We’re about to launch a seniors meal and fitness and wellness program, after school programs, and a market. All things that tie into food and bringing people together.”

The New Community food centre is located at 310 Limeridge road west.