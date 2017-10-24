New energy program

The province has launched a new program cost to help people reduce their electricity bills.

Minister of Energy Glenn Thibeault launched the Affordability Fund in Hamilton Tuesday. The new program is part of the province’s fair hydro plan. Ontario will spend $100 million to support the free installation of energy saving LED light bulbs, power bars, improved insulation and energy-efficient air conditioners and refrigerators.

“The fund is designed for those families, seniors, and individuals that don’t necessarily have the extra money in their budgets for energy-efficient upgrades, and don’t quality for our other low-income conservation programs. So whether an electricity customer rents or owns, or lives in a house or apartment, it doesn’t matter, they may be eligible.” Glenn Thibeault.

The amount of money you’ll save depends on what improvements you make. For example, the province says a home energy kit with two LED light bulbs and a power bar can help you save about $10 a year; while an energy efficient refrigerator can help you save about $90 a year.

To find out if you’re eligible and to learn how to apply visit: affordabilityfund.org