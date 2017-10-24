Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

New energy program

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: Affordability Fund, energy, glenn thibeault, hamilton, Minister of Energy

2016-09-27-energyplan

The province has launched a new program cost to help people reduce their electricity bills.

Minister of Energy Glenn Thibeault launched the Affordability Fund in Hamilton Tuesday. The new program is part of the province’s fair hydro plan. Ontario will spend $100 million to support the free installation of energy saving LED light bulbs, power bars, improved insulation and energy-efficient air conditioners and refrigerators.

“The fund is designed for those families, seniors, and individuals that don’t necessarily have the extra money in their budgets for energy-efficient upgrades, and don’t quality for our other low-income conservation programs. So whether an electricity customer rents or owns, or lives in a house or apartment, it doesn’t matter, they may be eligible.” Glenn Thibeault.

The amount of money you’ll save depends on what improvements you make. For example, the province says a home energy kit with two LED light bulbs and a power bar can help you save about $10 a year; while an energy efficient refrigerator can help you save about $90 a year.

To find out if you’re eligible and to learn how to apply visit: affordabilityfund.org


LATEST STORIES

New energy program

House explosion in Hamilton

Oakville man arrested for stabbing known victim

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php