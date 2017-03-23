Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
New drone rules that came out last week has turned many drones into expensive paperweights. The regulations came as a shock to recreational drone pilots, who say there isn’t anywhere for them to fly their drones legally.

Some of the new rules for drones over 250 grams include no flying within 9 km of an airport, helipad, or forest fire. No flying higher than 90 metres, and more than 500 metres away from the user. Also no flying at night or in the clouds.

According to Transport Canada those guidelines only apply to drones over 250 grams.

Councillor Sam Merulla says there should be a few safe fly zones within the city of Hamilton. He’s expecting to put forth a proposal in a month to city council.


