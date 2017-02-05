2016 Business Excellence Awards
New details emerge in Barton Street Jail fire

There are new details in Friday’s fire at the Barton Street Jail that sent several people to hospital.

A spokesperson for the union that represents correctional officers said the fire was intentionally set by an inmate around 6 p.m. Friday night.

Stephen Smith said the man has a history of setting fires in other jails including one in London, ON.

Nineteen people were sent to hospital for smoke inhalation including 12 correctional officers, five inmates and two managers. The Hamilton Fire Department told CHCH that the fire was small and was quickly put out.

However, since the fire occurred at a jail and is considered suspicious, the Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating.

 


