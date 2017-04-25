2016 Business Excellence Awards
A new clue in the disappearance of Helen Robertson

Burlington’s Helen Robertson has been missing since July but her wallet was just found on Monday.

Maintenance crews found the brown leather Fossil wallet lying on the football field at Burlington’s Norton Park.

Robertson went missing from her Millcroft Park home last July and suffers from Alzheimers. Despite extensive searches weeks after her disappearance police have been no closer to finding her and this is the first big clue for investigators.

Police believe the wallet was discarded sometime between Friday and Monday and that’s because the football field is maintained daily.

Police were out in the area doing a ground search Monday, the wallet had Robertson’s ID in it, but police would not say if any other items were missing. Police are urging the person who found the wallet to come forward.

It’s still a mystery as to how the wallet ended up here, but police are looking at multiple theories. One being that with the recent wet weather we’ve had in the area, water levels could have washed her wallet out into the open where someone may have found it and thrown it onto the field.

Anyone with information about the wallet or Henderson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Halton police or Crimestoppers.


