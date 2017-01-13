New charges laid against former nurse accused of killing 8 seniors

Police have laid six new charges against a former registered nurse accused of killing eight seniors in her care.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer is now facing four counts of attempt murder and two counts of aggravated assault in relation to incidents that allegedly happened between June 2007 and August 2016.

The victims in this case have been identified as Clotilde Adriano, 87, Albina Demedeiros, 90, Wayne Hedges, 57, Michael Priddle, 63, Sandra Towler, 77, and Beverly Bertram, 68.

Police say four of the victims have since died but the confirmed causes of their deaths are not linked to Wettlauffer.

The 49-year-old nurse was charged with eight counts of first degree murder in October 2016.

Police would not say exactly how those victims died, except that 7 of them received a fatal dose of a drug.

Wettlauffer is scheduled to appear in a Woodstock court today.