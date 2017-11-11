New changes to parental leave

There are new changes coming for new parents to help them spend more time with their babies. The Federal Government has announced its long-promised changes to parental leave rules and today the province says it will adjust its legislation too.

Next month the new expanded federal employment benefits will kick in. Parents will be able to spread 12 months of employment insurance benefits over 18 months.

Right now the Canadian standard is 12 months at 55% of your pay to a max of $543 per week. As of December 3rd you can opt for 18 months but that same pay spread out drops to 33% and a max of $326 per week.

Critics complain these changes seem to benefit only high-income Canadians who can afford to take the extra time off.