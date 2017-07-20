Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

New airport security measures

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags: airports, electronics, flying, security

2017-07-19-Airport

If you’re flying to the United States with an electronic device, get ready to go through more security checks.

Starting Wednesday, all personal electronic devices larger than a smartphone will need to be easily accessible. If you’re randomly selected for additional screening, you may be asked to remove any covers or protective cases from your device and you may be asked to show that it can be powered up. So if you’re travelling with a device, make sure it’s charged.

Back in February of 2016, a suspected laptop bomb blew a hole in a jetliner shortly after takeoff in Mogadishu, Somalia. The plane was forced to make an emergency landing. The terrorist group Al-Shabab claimed responsibility.

In light of the the additional screening, both Air Canada and Westjet are advising passengers to arrive at the airport at least two hours early.


LATEST STORIES

BBQ cleaning safety

Hamilton's hot condo market

New airport security measures

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php