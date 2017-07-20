New airport security measures

If you’re flying to the United States with an electronic device, get ready to go through more security checks.

Starting Wednesday, all personal electronic devices larger than a smartphone will need to be easily accessible. If you’re randomly selected for additional screening, you may be asked to remove any covers or protective cases from your device and you may be asked to show that it can be powered up. So if you’re travelling with a device, make sure it’s charged.

Back in February of 2016, a suspected laptop bomb blew a hole in a jetliner shortly after takeoff in Mogadishu, Somalia. The plane was forced to make an emergency landing. The terrorist group Al-Shabab claimed responsibility.

In light of the the additional screening, both Air Canada and Westjet are advising passengers to arrive at the airport at least two hours early.