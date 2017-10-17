Neighbourhood concerns

They city’s 7th murder of 2017 happened just around the corner from Tim Horton’s Field, in a neighbourhood where hundreds of millions of dollars is being spent on development.

Chris Waterman walked past the murder scene to get lunch at McDonalds, he’s not surprised by the violence. “There’s always been people fighting at that exact address everyday when I go to McDonalds.”

One life long resident of ward three says the neighbourhood is great, except for that spot. “Bad things happen in every neighbourhood no matter where you go, so something like this happens we have to be more vigilant about who’s in our area.”

While a new school and rec centre are being built on Cannon street across from Tim Horton’s Field, a few blocks over on Barton street you’ll find a number of shuttered businesses and even needles on the sidewalk.

“We’re seeing the symptoms of the national housing crisis, national opioid epidemic, a crisis putting pressure on people with mental health and addictions.” Matthew Green, Ward 3 councillor.

Home owners we spoke to say a new school and the Bernie Morelli recreation centre will only improve their community.