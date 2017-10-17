Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Neighbourhood concerns

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton, murder, shooting, ward 3


They city’s 7th murder of 2017 happened just around the corner from Tim Horton’s Field, in a neighbourhood where hundreds of millions of dollars is being spent on development.

Chris Waterman walked past the murder scene to get lunch at McDonalds, he’s not surprised by the violence. “There’s always been people fighting at that exact address everyday when I go to McDonalds.”

One life long resident of ward three says the neighbourhood is great, except for that spot. “Bad things happen in every neighbourhood no matter where you go, so something like this happens we have to be more vigilant about who’s in our area.”

While a new school and rec centre are being built on Cannon street across from Tim Horton’s Field, a few blocks over on Barton street you’ll find a number of shuttered businesses and even needles on the sidewalk.

“We’re seeing the symptoms of the national housing crisis, national opioid epidemic, a crisis putting pressure on people with mental health and addictions.” Matthew Green, Ward 3 councillor.

Home owners we spoke to say a new school and the Bernie Morelli recreation centre will only improve their community.


LATEST STORIES

Wind damage

Ticats eliminated from playoff contention

Neighbourhood concerns

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php