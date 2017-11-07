Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Negotiations break down

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: college, mohawk college, negotiations, strike, union


Ontario’s colleges have called for striking faculty to vote on a final contract offer after talks to end the walkout, now in its fourth week, broke down again today.

The college employer council, which represents the province’s 24 colleges, says it has asked Ontario’s labour board to schedule the vote. It also wants the 12 000 college workers to suspend their strike in the meantime, something they say isn’t going to happen.

The issue revolves around academic freedom, that’s the ability for faculty to make decisions in their classrooms on a day-to-day basis.

“We are looking for the opportunity to share decision making with the faculty they are looking to control that process completely and in the college sector that doesn’t work, there are too many voices that need to be heard.” Ron McKerlie, Mohawk College President.

The college employer council is also calling on the union to suspend the strike in the 8 to 10 days it will take to organize the vote.

“That is something that no group on strike would ever do especially on an offer that we can’t recommend. That’s a ridiculous thing to ask.” Kevin MacKay, Mohawk professor and negotiator.

About half a million students have been impacted by this strike, college’s are making plans to save the semester.

“It is obvious now given the number of weeks that we have been out that we are going to have to extend the semester, probably now beyond December and into January.” McKerlie.

After three weeks away from the table, negotiations had resumed last week at the urging of Advanced Education Minister Deb Matthews, who asked both sides to get a deal done. In a statement today Matthews said the government wants to see students return to the classroom as quickly as possible but wouldn’t comment further.

The college council release says the latest offer includes a pay raise, greater rights and job security for contract faculty and a commitment to “enhancing full-time employment opportunities” for contract workers.


LATEST STORIES

Convicted child abuser goes on trial accused of killing his own grandson

Celebrating Veterans in remembrance of their sacrifice and service

Woman shot multiple times in East Hamilton neighbourhood

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php