Needles found in St. Catharines park
Centennial Gardens in St. Catharines is riddled with used needles. City staff says it’s well aware of the problem and has someone onsite but one resident has taken on the job of cleaning Centennial park himself.
Within 20 minutes Fred Bowering found 7 needles. He comes to Centennial Gardens nearly everyday to collect them, sometimes by the dozens, he doesn’t want to see anyone get hurt. Last week Fred accidentally got pricked by one of the needles when he was cleaning the park, thankfully he didn’t contract any disease.
City officials say they are well aware that the park is a hot spot for drug users.
“Our parks crews know where the needles are most commonly found and collecting them as they see them. So when their in the park they’re walking through those areas and collecting them as they see them. If there’s a call for needles they would go to the park and pick it up.”
Just around the corner from the park, Positive Living Niagara is encouraging drug users to bring in used needles in exchange for new, clean ones. They’ve also installed a safe disposal box at the park.
My granddaughter was also pricked with a users needle at a park ( Barley Drive Park ) just up the street from Centennial Park. Six hours at Emergency , Blood test ,an injection for Hepatitis and another injection of Immunoglobulin. And follow up with her Pedatrition on August 15th for test results and possibly more blood test . She turns 4yrs on July 20th and is so afraid of needles now that it took us a week to take off Band-aids they put on at hospital cause she thought she would have to go for more needles if we took them off. Not to mention the Agony of waiting for results. Its a shame our children cannot play in safe areas ment for them and not the drug user . 🙁 🙁