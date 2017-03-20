2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

NCDSB elementary teachers locked out, negotiations continue

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Niagara
Tags: niagara, school board, teacher

teacherpicket

(Twitter photo courtesy Cindy Forster, Welland MPP)

Hundreds of elementary school teachers have been locked out as negotiations continue between the Niagara Catholic District School Board (NCDSB) and the teachers union.

Parents received notification shortly before 8 a.m. Monday morning that although schools will remain open, programming will be significantly affected.

In a Facebook post, the NCDSB said, “At this time we are at the negotiating table. As noted in our March 9 information update, schools remain open and every effort will be made to ensure students are in a safe environment, but programming will be significantly affected. We will provide you with updates as they become available. We thank you for your continued prayers and understanding throughout the negotiations process.”

On March 3, the board issued a statement saying it had notified the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) Niagara Elementary Unit of its intent to lock out all permanent elementary teachers on March 20 if no deal was met. They also asked parents to considering planning for alternative childcare arrangements in the event of a lock-out.

Teachers in the Niagara region started picketing outside schools in the Niagara Region early Monday morning.


LATEST STORIES

Best Wishes for March 20th

Ultimate dodgeball

Style myths

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php