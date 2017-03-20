NCDSB elementary teachers locked out, negotiations continue

(Twitter photo courtesy Cindy Forster, Welland MPP)

Hundreds of elementary school teachers have been locked out as negotiations continue between the Niagara Catholic District School Board (NCDSB) and the teachers union.

Parents received notification shortly before 8 a.m. Monday morning that although schools will remain open, programming will be significantly affected.

In a Facebook post, the NCDSB said, “At this time we are at the negotiating table. As noted in our March 9 information update, schools remain open and every effort will be made to ensure students are in a safe environment, but programming will be significantly affected. We will provide you with updates as they become available. We thank you for your continued prayers and understanding throughout the negotiations process.”

On March 3, the board issued a statement saying it had notified the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) Niagara Elementary Unit of its intent to lock out all permanent elementary teachers on March 20 if no deal was met. They also asked parents to considering planning for alternative childcare arrangements in the event of a lock-out.

Teachers in the Niagara region started picketing outside schools in the Niagara Region early Monday morning.