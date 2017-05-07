National Puddle Day recognizes young lives cut short

Today’s rainy and wet weather provided the perfect conditions to celebrate the seventh annual National Puddle Day!

Adults and kids gathered at the Glanford Curling Club in Mount Hope to splash around in honour of young lives that were cut too short.

The event was organized in memory of four-year-old Matthew Chatelain who was tragically killed in a car crash on Upper James Street in June of 2010.

Chatelain was a student at Kinderseeds preschool. The school’s program director organized the annual event as a fundraiser.

Rubber boot drives were set up around the city and were handed out to participating schools so everyone could enjoy the puddles. The organizer said that Chatelain loved wearing his rubber boots rain or shine.