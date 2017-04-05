Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
National Poverty summit held in Hamilton

Hamilton has the fourth highest number of people living in poverty in the province.

On Tuesday the city played host to the National Poverty summit and this year it was all about what roles local businesses have in reducing poverty.

We spoke to one man struggling to make ends meet, who says paying people a living wage not a minimum wage is the only way to solve the problem.

The owner of Cake and Loaf bakery spoke at the conference. She pays her employees the living wage which is four and a half dollars more than the the minimum wage of $11.40 and says it’s actually good for business.

“We have increased loyalty, we have reduced turnover and we have created advocates from our employees.”

On Wednesday Hamilton city council will debate a $50 million plan to reduce poverty in the city. A plan that addresses one of the biggest issues the lack of affordable places to live. There are currently over 6 000 people on the waiting list for subsidised housing.

The plan suggests short-term spending of $10 million on social housing repairs and includes funding for homelessness prevention and help for single-parent families.


