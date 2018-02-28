Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

National pharmacare

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags: budget, pharmacare, prescription drugs


Within the federal budget, the Liberals are appointing a group of advisers to explore a national pharmacare program to cover prescription drugs.

The provincial government launched free prescription drugs for people under the age of 25 in January but for the population that tends to need medication the most, its still costly.

As for the details of how a national pharmacare program will work, there are still many questions.

“I don’t think anyone is opposed to a national pharmacare, when you get down to the minutiae, what drugs are in, who pays for what, you pays for something else… that’s where it has always fallen apart in the past.” Marvin Ryder, DeGroote School of Business.

Canada is the only country with a universal health care system that doesn’t cover all prescription drugs.



LATEST STORIES

Dundas man, 48, killed in single-vehicle crash

Nanticoke station’s twin chimneys to be demolished Wednesday

Halton police search for missing 13-year-old boy

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php