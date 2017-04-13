National flour recall expands to include other brands

The Canada-wide recall of a popular brand of flour has been expanded to include three other brands and several more products.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall on March 28 in four provinces for Robin Hood flour due to a possible E. coli contamination. The recall, which was later expanded across the country, now covers products produced by Ardent Mills of Brampton, Ont.

The CFIA says consumers should not consume the following products:

Brodie Self Raising Cake & Pastry Flour, 1 kilogram bag, with a best before date of January 17, 2018 (2018 JA 17) and the production code 6 291 548 is being recalled.

Creative Baker All Purpose Flour, 20 kilogram bag with a best before date of October 17, 2017 (2017 OC 17) and the production code 6 291 SK.

Creative Baker Whole Wheat Flour, 10 kilogram bag with a best before date of April 18, 2017 (2017 AL 18) and the production code 6 292 SK.

Golden Temple Sooji Creamy Wheat, 2 kilogram bag, with a best before date of January 18, 2018 (2018 JA 18) and the production code 6 292 548.

Robin Hood All Purpose Flour, Original, 1 kilogram bag with a best before date of April 14, 2018 (2018 AL 14) and the production code 6 288 548.

Robin Hood All Purpose Flour, Original, 1 kilogram bag with a best before date of April 15, 2018 (2018 AL 15) and the production code 6 289 548.

Robin Hood All Purpose Flour, Original, 1 kilogram bag with a best before date of April 16, 2018 (2018 AL 16) and the production code 6 290 548.

Robin Hood All Purpose Flour, Original, 1 kilogram bag with a best before date of April 17, 2018 (2018 AL 17) and the production code 6 291 548.

Robin Hood All Purpose Flour, Original, 10 kilogram bag with a best before date of April 14, 2018 (2018 AL 14) and the production code 6 288 548.

Robin Hood All Purpose Flour, Original, 10 kilogram bag with a best before date of April 15, 2018 (2018 AL 15) and the production code 6 289 548.

Robin Hood All Purpose Flour, Original, 10 kilogram bag with a best before date of April 18, 2018 (2018 AL 18) and the production code 6 292 548.

The CFIA says 26 cases of E.coli illness have been reported in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Two Alberta-based law firms have filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of people who became ill after consuming flour that may have been contaminated with E. coli.

Food contaminated with E. coli may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea.