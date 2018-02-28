Nanticoke station’s twin chimneys to be demolished Wednesday

Two giant chimneys at the Nanticoke Generating Station will be demolished Wednesday to make room for a 44-megawatt solar farm.

The 198-metre high stacks were built in the early 1970s and have been a landmark along the north shore of Lake Erie.

The Nanticoke Generation plant once employed as many as 650 people and, at one time, was the largest coal-fired power plant in North America.

In 2013, the plant burned its last piece of coal and two years later the Ontario Power Generation announced the station would be officially shutdown.

The demolition was supposed to take place at 8:30 a.m. but has been pushed to 11 a.m. due to shifting winds.

“We need southwest winds to bring the stacks down safely,” said OPG spokesperson Neal Kelly. “You want the stacks to come down exactly where the demolition team wants them to go.”

The public is being asked to stay at least 500 metres away from the area on land and at least 1,000 metres away on Lake Erie.

