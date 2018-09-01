NAFTA Negotiations

President Donald Trump’s deadline is over, but the talks aren’t.

Negotiators are taking a break for the weekend and will be back at it next week in search of a trade deal between Canada and the US.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has been in Washington since Tuesday.

She described talks over the past several days as intense.

At a late afternoon news conference today at the Canadian Embassy in Washington, Freeland says talks with her American counterparts are progressing well but she didn’t get into exactly what has been discussed.

Today was the day to make the deal. The deadline imposed by American President Donald Trump.

Freeland says the negotiating process started a year ago and that she and united states trade representative Robert Lighthizer are working together in good faith towards a win-win-win deal.

Freeland says they will continue negotiations Wednesday.

She would not get into the sticking points saying the best way to reach a deal is to refrain from negotiating in public.

She did say they will not sacrifice Canadian values to make just any deal.