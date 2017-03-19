Music legend Chuck Berry dies at 90

Chuck Berry performing his ‘duck walk’ on stage in Santa Monica, California, in 1964.

Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Legendary musician Chuck Berry who helped define the sound of Rock ‘n’ roll in the 1950’s, died March 18 at his home in St. Charles County, Missouri, according to police. He was 90.

Berry was well-known for his ‘duck walk’ while playing guitar and songs like “Johnny B. Goode”, “Sweet Little Sixteen” and “Roll Over Beethoven.”

St. Charles County Police Department confirmed Berry’s death on Facebook. They said officers responded to a medical emergency at the star’s home where he was found unresponsive.

A statement by Berry’s family was posted on his website saying “We are deeply saddened to announce that Chuck Berry – beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather – passed away at his home today at the age of 90. Though his health had deteriorated recently, he spent his last days at home surrounded by the love of his family and friends.”

The family is asking for privacy during this difficult time according to the statement.

Berry was inducted into the Rock’n’ roll hall of fame in 1986 and Rolling Stone named Berry the No. 5 artist of all time in its 2010.