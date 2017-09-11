Extradition trial for Hamilton man arrested in U.S. for girlfriend’s death begins starts tomorrow

The extradition hearing for a Hamilton man accused of murdering his girlfriend begins on Monday in Texas.

It has been two months since 24-year-old Ager Hasan was arrested in San Antonio by the U.S. Secret Service.

A formal request for extradition will be made tomorrow.

Inspector Mike Haffner with Waterloo Regional Police said it is unclear whether or not Hasan has plans to fight the extradition process.

In July, the Canadian Press obtained unsealed U.S. court documents which allege Hasan “had difficulty accepting” the end of his year-long relationship with 22-year-old Melinda Vasilije and continued to reach out to her by text message and social media.

Hasan is facing one count of second degree murder.