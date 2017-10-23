Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Murder trial to begin for Toronto woman who disappeared 5 years ago

The murder trial for Laura Babcock, a young woman who vanished five years ago, is slated to begin in Toronto Monday.

Dellen Millard, 32, of Toronto and Mark Smitch, 30, of Oakville have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of the 23-year-old Toronto woman.

Justice Michael Code told potential jurors earlier this month that the two men are accused of killing Babcock on July 3 or 4, 2012 at Millard’s home in Etobicoke.

The judge said Babcock’s remains were never found, and that “she has disappeared”.

Smitch and Millard are alleged to have taken her body to a farm Millard owned near Waterloo, Ont. and burned her remains in an incinerator that was later found there.

The trial is expected to be over right before Christmas.


