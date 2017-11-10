Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Murder on the Orient Express

Posted:
The Agatha Christie classic Murder on the Orient Express returns to the big screen this weekend under the watchful eyes of director Kenneth Branagh (Cinderella). Branagh also leads the cast as detective Hercule Poirot, and is joined by an ensemble including Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Josh Gad, Derek Jacobi, Leslie Odom Jr., Michelle Pfeiffer, and Daisy Ridley.

In the most timeless of whodunits, MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS follows renowned detective Hercule Poirot (KENNETH BRANAGH) as he attempts to solve what would become one of the most infamous crimes in history. After a shocking murder of a wealthy businessman on the lavish European train barreling its way west in the dead of winter, private detective Poirot must use every tool of his trade to uncover which of the train’s eclectic passengers is the killer, before he or she strikes again.

“Agatha Christie is expert at bringing depth (with economy) to the observation of characters, making them distinct and colorful, but also believable,” says Branagh. “I think she enjoys the literary dazzle of that, but in the Orient Express, you also have glamour. You have snow. You have elegance and the golden age of romance in travel. And, of course, you have a murder.”

Murder on the Orient Express is rated PG.


