‘Multiple victims’ taken to hospital after shots fired in Hamilton

UPDATED

A 46-year-old man with gunshot wounds is fighting for his life and two teenagers are in police custody after an apparent home invasion in north east Hamilton.

The shooting happened shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning on Holly Ave. between Grenfell St. and McAnulty Blvd.

Hamilton police Const. Steve Welton told CHCH News police were initially called to the area for a “break and enter in progress” but soon learned there were firearms involved in the incident.

A man, reportedly shot in the chest, is in critical condition and police say three others inside were injured.

Many neighbours are friendly with the couple in their 40s, Jackie and Richard, who have lived here at least 10 years.

Officers could be seen going in and out of 21 Holly Ave. throughout the day.

A 15 and an 18 year old were arrested at the scene and police are looking for three others.

Police say they believe the shooting was targeted and have not said they’ve made any links between this and any other incident including the one on Weir, but say they are looking into whether there is a connection.