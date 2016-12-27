Multiple shots fired into Hamilton home, police investigate

A two-storey home is riddled with bullet holes after an overnight shooting in central Hamilton.

Officers responded to the area of Mary St. between Cannon St. E. and Robert St. just before 11 p.m. on Monday after receiving reports of a shooting.

Police say one man was seen fleeing on foot and jumping into a nearby vehicle.

The suspect is described as male, wearing a red top and blue jeans.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 905-546-3821.